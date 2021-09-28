Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Hold

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Micro Devices is riding on robust performance from the Computing and Graphics, and Enterprise Embedded and Semi-Custom segments. It is benefiting from strong sales of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, owing to increasing proliferation of AI and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud gaming and supercomputing domain. Moreover, growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. AMD raised its 2021 guidance for revenues and gross margin on the back of strong growth across all businesses. Further, the Xilinx acquisition is likely to boost AMD’s data center business. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing investments on product development amid stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is a concern.”

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.52.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $5.52 on Tuesday, hitting $102.64. 1,849,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,013,422. The company has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 306,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

