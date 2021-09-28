Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Hold

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $871,150. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

