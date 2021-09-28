ZBG Token Price Tops $0.0289 on Major Exchanges (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $237,384.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00121583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044062 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.