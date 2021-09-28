ZEON (ZEON) Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $58.20 million and $123,370.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00123533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00043623 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.