Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of ZBH opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.98 and its 200-day moving average is $159.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

