$0.14 EPS Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Eldorado Gold reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGO. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 149,922 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

