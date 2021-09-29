$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth $565,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,195. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

