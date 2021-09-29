$0.19 EPS Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.11. Itron posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ITRI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus dropped their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

ITRI stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.05. 10,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,461. Itron has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.43.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,152 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Itron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Itron by 121.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 22.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

