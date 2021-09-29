$0.22 EPS Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

RPAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

RPAI opened at $12.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $13.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.