$0.57 EPS Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.48. Floor & Decor posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,590 shares of company stock worth $47,305,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $132.07.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

