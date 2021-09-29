$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

NYSE QSR opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

