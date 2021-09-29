$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,061,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,017,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.23. 95 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,122. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

