-$0.89 EPS Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.51) and the highest is $0.00. REGENXBIO reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 487%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to $5.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 54.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 13.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.21.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

