0xcert (ZXC) Market Cap Reaches $791,138.15

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $791,138.15 and approximately $61,297.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00055748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00120820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00174293 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

