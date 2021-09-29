$1.28 EPS Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,328. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Aflac by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after buying an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $122,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. Aflac has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.