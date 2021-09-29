$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,187,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,596,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $165.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

