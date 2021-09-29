$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,988,000 after purchasing an additional 133,292 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $355.49 on Friday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

