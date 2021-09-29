$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will post $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,688.11. 2,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,985. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,063.70 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33,640.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,790.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,587.06.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

