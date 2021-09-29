$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.05. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on RL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,892. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after buying an additional 207,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after buying an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.