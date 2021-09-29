$10.53 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report sales of $10.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.34 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Merus reported sales of $8.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $40.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $47.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRUS shares. upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 124,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. Merus has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $808.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Merus by 39.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.