$10.99 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will announce sales of $10.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.74 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $10.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $52.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.79 million to $54.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.47 million, with estimates ranging from $52.79 million to $59.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,526. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.11 million, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 197.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

