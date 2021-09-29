10,900 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Bought by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 37.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,254,000 after purchasing an additional 126,482 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.