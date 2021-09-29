113,408 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after buying an additional 687,789 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after buying an additional 63,294 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

