1,405 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 374.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $417.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.79 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.84 and its 200 day moving average is $365.92.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

