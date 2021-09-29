150 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $347,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $585.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $608.43 and a 200-day moving average of $615.08. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $328.56 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

