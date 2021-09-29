$153.31 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce sales of $153.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.85 million and the lowest is $152.76 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $139.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $639.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.66 million to $643.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $705.07 million, with estimates ranging from $687.24 million to $722.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of QNST stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,081 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QuinStreet by 32.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in QuinStreet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in QuinStreet by 10.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

