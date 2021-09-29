$160.18 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post $160.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $162.78 million. Switch posted sales of $128.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $599.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $596.20 million to $601.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $701.26 million, with estimates ranging from $683.34 million to $714.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

SWCH stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,176. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,608,850.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,934.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at $62,321,321.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,808 shares of company stock worth $20,163,672. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Switch by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 76,033 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Switch by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Switch by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Switch by 132,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

