1,639 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,839.40 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,882.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,603.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,840.64.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

