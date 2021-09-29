19,250 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 178,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 115,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

EOG opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

