1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1st Source in a report issued on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.50 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in 1st Source by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 1st Source by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,257,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in 1st Source by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

