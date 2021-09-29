$2.31 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to report sales of $2.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $9.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $9.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

INTZ traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. 265,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,290. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $66.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intrusion by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

