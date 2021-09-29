$2.76 EPS Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.86. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $3.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $17.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.13. The company had a trading volume of 163,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,922. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $171.40 and a 12-month high of $289.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,494,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.