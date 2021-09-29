$212.68 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post $212.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.77 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $123.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $785.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $768.67 million to $804.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $977.46 million, with estimates ranging from $911.66 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.56) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 38,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $534.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.18.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

