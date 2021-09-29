2,192 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Purchased by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 2,366.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,585,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $106.99. 14,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,250. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average of $128.76. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

