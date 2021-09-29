$220.41 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to report sales of $220.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.24 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $231.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $890.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.77 million to $896.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $954.18 million, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $965.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.40 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 153,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBBN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. 330,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,748. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $884.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.08.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

