23,490 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

OTIS stock opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.77 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.