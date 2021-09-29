$259.93 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will report $259.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.15 million and the lowest is $254.70 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $218.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $980.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $968.50 million to $993.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NESR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

