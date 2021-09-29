29,790 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,989,009 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

