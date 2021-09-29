$3.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.96 and the highest is $3.99. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $17.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $19.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.38.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $529.95. 8,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $565.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $250.45 and a 1 year high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

