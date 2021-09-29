$34.69 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to post $34.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.30 million and the lowest is $33.08 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $36.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $142.29 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the period. 37.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 115,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $519.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.