38,459 Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $112,971,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $43,811,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $17,863,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $13,908,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

AppHarvest stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

