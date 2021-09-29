39,253 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 416,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.