$4.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post sales of $4.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.05 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $20.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $20.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $251.79. 843,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,095. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.