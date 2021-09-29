40,701 Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,925,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth approximately $11,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 618.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 54.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $389.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLSK. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

