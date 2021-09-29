415,500 Shares in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 415,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

WTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

NYSE WTTR opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $588.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

