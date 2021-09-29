$434.37 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post $434.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $476.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.49. 1,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,792,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,417,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.