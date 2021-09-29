$49.52 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to post sales of $49.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.04 million and the highest is $50.10 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $43.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $189.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.71 million to $192.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $206.50 million, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $211.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

UMH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. 1,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,802. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 134 shares of company stock valued at $2,990. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 20.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 105.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 114,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 53,701 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 97,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $12,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

