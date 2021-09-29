$58.71 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to announce $58.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.21 million. IMAX posted sales of $37.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $234.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.45 million to $253.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $352.44 million, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $389.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. IMAX has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.