$6.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post $6.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.22. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $7.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $27.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.88 to $29.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $29.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.00 to $31.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.84.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $12.94 on Wednesday, hitting $626.00. 304,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $629.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $602.44 and its 200 day moving average is $561.80.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

