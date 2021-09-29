$60.62 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce sales of $60.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the highest is $62.56 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $53.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $227.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $229.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $255.38 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $262.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $962,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $418,886.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,228. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $221,000.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

